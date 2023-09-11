News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Boys raises almost £500 from mini GNR to purchase memory bench for beloved nana

Jack has raised £470 to purchase a memorial bench for his nana.

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 11th Sep 2023, 10:49 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A six-year-old boy from Hebburn completed the Mini Great North Run at the weekend to raise money to purchase a memorial bench in memory of his beloved nana.

Jack Strand sadly lost his nana Theresa Lydon on September, 18 last year after a short illness. Theresa shared a great bond with Jack and her other seven grandchildren.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Most Popular
Jack Strand completes the Mini GNR in memory of his nanaCredit: Holly StrandJack Strand completes the Mini GNR in memory of his nanaCredit: Holly Strand
Jack Strand completes the Mini GNR in memory of his nanaCredit: Holly Strand

Jack's nana Theresa LydonCredit: Holly StrandJack's nana Theresa LydonCredit: Holly Strand
Jack's nana Theresa LydonCredit: Holly Strand

In a bid to keep his nana's memory alive he decided to raise funds whilst he took part in the Junior Great North Run and has raised a total of £470 which will be used to purchase the memorial bench.

Theresa's memorial bench will be placed in their her garden so when the children visit their grandad they have a place to sit and remember the happy times they spent with her.

READ MORE: Three-year old boy runs mini GNR to help animal charity

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As it's almost one year since Theresa's passing the memorial bench will be a perfect fitting for her memory.

Jack's mum Holly said: "We could not be more proud of him. He's a very special little boy and has the best heart. Everyone needs a Jack in their life.

"After he ran it he said 'Nana will be so proud of me' and he made a video thanking everyone for their donations."

Related topics:HebburnGreat North Run