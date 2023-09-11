Boys raises almost £500 from mini GNR to purchase memory bench for beloved nana
Jack has raised £470 to purchase a memorial bench for his nana.
A six-year-old boy from Hebburn completed the Mini Great North Run at the weekend to raise money to purchase a memorial bench in memory of his beloved nana.
Jack Strand sadly lost his nana Theresa Lydon on September, 18 last year after a short illness. Theresa shared a great bond with Jack and her other seven grandchildren.
In a bid to keep his nana's memory alive he decided to raise funds whilst he took part in the Junior Great North Run and has raised a total of £470 which will be used to purchase the memorial bench.
Theresa's memorial bench will be placed in their her garden so when the children visit their grandad they have a place to sit and remember the happy times they spent with her.
As it's almost one year since Theresa's passing the memorial bench will be a perfect fitting for her memory.
Jack's mum Holly said: "We could not be more proud of him. He's a very special little boy and has the best heart. Everyone needs a Jack in their life.
"After he ran it he said 'Nana will be so proud of me' and he made a video thanking everyone for their donations."