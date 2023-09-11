News you can trust since 1849
Three-year old boy runs mini GNR to raise vital funds for animal charity

Jesse-James ran the race to help raise funds for an animal shelter

By Hayley Lovely
Published 11th Sep 2023, 10:14 BST- 2 min read
A happy go lucky three-year-old boy has helped raise vital funds for an animal shelter after taking part in the Mini Great North Run at the weekend.

Around 10,000 youngsters had signed up to take part in the events which included a 1.2km quayside loop route.

Jesse taking on the run with his mum LaurenCredit: Lauren Davis

Jesse-James Taylor ran the race with his mum Lauren Davis of Biddick Hall which saw him raise £130 for Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter.

Lauren always raises money for charity which helps rehome over a thousand lost, unwanted, neglected, abused and abandoned animals every year but this time it was Jesse's turn to raise money.

Jesse who is autistic completed the mini race for the first time and although he is non-verbal his face showed he enjoyed every moment of it.

Lauren said: "He did absolutely marvellous at his first ever Mini GNR, I really thought he'd struggle with the crowds and the loud music but he absolutely loved it and loved the clapping and cheers he got.

"I'm so glad I took him. He loved the warm up where they were dancing and loved the cheering of crowds. I am really proud."

Lauren had set a target of £100 and was thrilled Jesse was able to raise more than that which will be of great help to the charity.

