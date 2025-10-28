Brand new South Shields retail development goes up for sale for £3.3million

A brand new retail unit has gone up for sale in South Shields.

A newly developed five-unit retail scheme, on Claypath Lane, in South Shields, has been brought to the property market by Bradley Hall for a guide price of £3.3million.

The retail site, based on Claypath Lane, in South Shields. | National World/LDRS

The town centre site once housed an office block which was later demolished, and the land was left vacant for several years.

Earlier this month, South Tyneside Council planning department approved an application for new signage at the development.

Those behind the scheme previously said the development represented an investment of around £3million and would create up to 40 jobs.

You can view the full listing at: https://www.bradleyhall.co.uk/property/claypath-road-south-shields/.