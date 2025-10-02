Plans for a new Starbucks drive-thru development near South Shields Town Hall have taken a key step forward, following a decision by council planning chiefs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has approved an application for new signage at the development under construction off Claypath Lane and Crossgate in South Shields.

The town centre site once housed an office block which was later demolished, and the land was left vacant for several years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starbucks site under construction near South Shields Town Hall (October 1, 2025) | LDRS

During a council consultation exercise on the plans, eight objections were received with the majority linked to parents of children who attend St Bede’s Catholic Primary and Nursery School.

Concerns included the suitability of the site for the development, increased traffic and footfall, noise disruption and potential child safeguarding issues for the school.

The local authority also received a letter of representation from the vice-chair of governors of St Bede’s Catholic Primary School raising concerns about the proposed access to the development as well as traffic-related air pollution impacts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor David Francis, one of the ward representatives for Beacon and Bents, submitted a statement raising concerns about highway safety, the development’s close proximity to a school and associated air quality impacts from “idling vehicles”.

Starbucks site under construction near South Shields Town Hall (October 1, 2025) | LDRS

In addition, the council’s public health department did not support the planning application in terms of the “impact of additional vehicle trips and the potential for a reduction in the air quality impacting on young children at the primary school opposite.”

Despite the objections, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved the planning application on August 9, 2023.

Those behind the scheme previously said the development represented an investment of around £3 million and would create up to 40 jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time of writing (October 1, 2025) work was still under way at the site with the structures of the business units and Starbucks drive-thru in place.

A new application from Starbucks Coffee Co to council planners, submitted earlier this year (2025), sought permission for a large number of signs for its proposed drive-thru unit.

This included “directional signs”, an “order canopy”, a height restrictor, a “building-mounted illuminated roundel”, menu board signs and more.

During the planning application process, the signage application was amended to remove two adverts following “highways safety concerns”, planning documents state.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final scheme, which was approved by the council’s planning department on September 22, 2025, included advertisement consent for signage for the proposed Starbucks unit.

Council planners, in a decision report, said “the proposals have been appropriately designed in terms of colour and materials and would not look out of place or be unduly prominent” and that the “effect on the character and appearance of the area would be negligible”.

Starbucks site under construction near South Shields Town Hall (October 1, 2025) | LDRS

The council decision report added: “In terms of public safety, the proposals are satisfactorily located and are not therefore considered to present a hazard for pedestrians or cause a distraction to passing motorists.

“The local highway authority have been consulted on the application and raised no objections or comments on this amended scheme.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was noted that the construction phase of the project is expected to take around nine months to complete.

For more information on the recent planning application for the site, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 250425

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/