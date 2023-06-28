Taking place from Sunday 9 to Sunday 16 July, the Durham County Council event promises a week of spectacular performances, new commissions, free concerts, street bands and community activities.

Cllr Elizabeth Scott, Durham County Council’s Cabinet member for economy and partnerships, said: “Streets of Brass is a highlight of Durham Brass Festival where the city will be filled with the lively energy of bands from across the world. Being able to host events where we can celebrate the international styles of music is part of our ambition to make County Durham the culture county.

“Durham Brass Festival is famed for bringing its high-energy party atmosphere to the county and, with just over a month to go, we hope people are as excited as we are for the return of this fantastic festival.”

The festival will see the return of the hugely popular two-day event, Streets of Brass. Featuring old favourites and several Durham debuts, eleven world-leading brass bands will take to the streets of Durham City Centre.

Back Chat Brass

Carrying on the Louisiana flavour is the New York Brass Band, a New Orleans-inspired eight-piece brass band from North Yorkshire, and Mr Wilson’s Second Liners.

Streets of Brass will also welcome the first and only all-female Italian street band, Girlesque, whose electrifying combination of sound music and fun gives a nod to burlesque culture.

Coinciding with this year’s BRASS is the ever-popular Durham City Run, on Friday 14 and Saturday 15 July. The festival will see hundreds of competitors race through the city centre, accompanied by live music from the Streets of Brass bands.

Alongside its free events, Durham Brass will also host a stellar programme of ticketed events featuring an eclectic range of world-leading traditional and contemporary brass music.

On Friday 14 July a unique showcase event will see some of the region’s brightest new talent team up with professional brass players to give their music a whole new dimension.

As part of the festival’s community-led approach, Durham Brass will once again be bringing unique cultural experiences to the communities of County Durham. Having engaged with over 40,000 people in 2022, festival organisers aim to continue reaching people of all ages and walks of life at this year’s event.

In addition to the Street of Brass, the lineup of bands will travel across the county for the Big Brass Bash and Little Brass Bash. Free gigs will be taking palace throughout the week in the region’s public and community spaces.

In addition, the Street Bands will bring their music to thousands of children and young people, running workshops and performing mini gigs in schools across the county.

