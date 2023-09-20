Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ann Walsh, British Empire Medal (BEM) is celebrating a major achievement after she was nominated for two major awards for her fundraising efforts.

Since 2007 Ann has organised the Cancer Research UK Relay for Life Jarrow event which takes at Monkton Stadium in July each year.

Relay For Life celebrates the power of community fundraising in the fight to beat cancer. Teams of family and friends fundraise for life-saving research then unite as a community to celebrate and remember those affected by cancer.

Committee members of Jarrow Relay for Life

At the event teams take it turns to walk around the track over a 22-hour period. Participants and supporters also honour every life touched by cancer during the Candle of Hope ceremony.

Ann along with other committee members recently made the shortlist for BBC Make a Difference Awards for the region for the fundraising category.

The awards celebrates the heart-warming stories of everyday acts of kindness from neighbours, volunteers or carers who make a difference where they live.

In the same week she also made it as a finalist for The Pride of Britain Awards for Fundraiser of the Year Award for the Tyne Tees region after being nominated by Alyson Taylor, a former colleague and relay participant.

The Pride of Britain Awards celebrate the achievements of truly remarkable people who make our world a better place.

Ann said: “Although I didn’t win either of the awards it’s still a massive achievement to even make to the shortlist when you think about all the people that fundraise across the region.

"Being nominated for two major awards has been overwhelming.

"It definitely makes the fundraising efforts worthwhile and knowing a difference is being made when the public nominate me for awards like these.