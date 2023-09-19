Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Carly Barras who creates memorial jewellery, photos and personalised gifts is using her business to raise funds for miscarriage and child loss charity 4Louis.

Through her business Carly's Creations she works with inclusions such as loved ones ashes and hair to turn into a piece of jewellery such as a necklace or ring.

Carly's most popular product is photo merges where she uses different photos sent in by customers to merge it together as a portrait, often for loved ones who have passed away.

Photo merge created by CarlyCredit: Carly's Creations

Carly set up the business around 18 months ago when her four-year-old daughter's nana passed away and wanted to create something special for her using the ashes.

After searching online she found memorial keepsakes were quite expensive so decided to do her own research and taught herself how to make memorial jewellery and was able to make a necklace for her daughter.

From then Carly's Creations developed and she now offers a arrange of memorial gifts and loves bringing comfort to customers through her products and is now using her business to help support a charity has has helped her with child loss.

The 24-year-old from South Shields sadly suffered her fourth miscarriage in the summer and 4Louis provided her and her partner with a memory box for their child.

To help raise money for 4Louis, Carly offered a discounted price on her memorial digital photo pieces with all funds raised to go 4Louis. Within two days she raised £110 for the charity.

Carly plans to make a donation to the charity on all future orders.

Memorial ring created by CarlyCredit: Carly's Creations

She said: "The last four few weeks going through my fourth miscarriage has been really difficult, I’ve struggled a lot but being able to do this fundraising helps me focus on something other than losing my baby. It’s helping me a lot knowing I’m able to give something back.

"I definitely think they deserve all the support they can get as the work they do is incredible and they help so many parents/families going through such an awful time."