‘Bubbly and fun’ - Tributes to a fairground worker who was killed by a ride in South Shields
Dean Cariss was tragically struck by a moving car on a rollercoaster at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park, in South Shields, while carrying out daily testing and maintenance on March 19, 2023.
The 52-year-old sustained severe head injuries as a result of the incident and despite the best efforts of medical professionals, he sadly died in hospital 13 days later.
On December 17, Premier Attractions Limited admitted negligence at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court and was fined £28,000 for failing to ensure the health and safety of its employees.
During the court hearing, Dean’s partner of more than 15 years, Helen Wright, paid tribute to the man who had been a step-father to her three grown-up children, as well as being a step-grandparent to nine.
A written statement said: “Dean had a fantastic relationship with my kids. He also idolised his grandchildren, and treated them like his own.
“He was bubbly and fun and would do daft things with them. He was very generous and liked to help people.
“My whole life has been turned upside down and back to front, he would move heaven and earth for me.
“He was a big personality and I miss the fun and laughter. Silence is deafening when I am in the house on my own.
“Everybody fell in love with him when they met him. There was no serious side, just laughter and fun.”
Following the outcome of the court hearing, HSE Inspector William Gilroy branded the incident as “tragic” and stated that Dean’s death could have been avoided.
He commented: “This tragic incident led to the avoidable death of a caring, family man.
“Dean’s death could easily have been prevented if his employer had acted to identify and manage the risks involved, and to put a safe system of work in place.
“Companies should be aware that HSE will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action against those who fall below the required standards.”
