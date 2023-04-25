South Shields fairground worker who was injured at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park has died

Emergency services were called to the fair in South Shields shortly before 12pm on Sunday, March 19, after they received reports that a 52-year-old man had sustained serious head injuries.

The man was treated at the scene by the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) before he was transported to the Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) in Newcastle for further treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has launched an investigation after a fairground worker was injured at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park.

An joint investigation between Northumbria Police and the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) was carried out to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, with the police force now confirming that the man has sadly died.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “A full investigation was carried out into a report that a man had been injured in a workplace accident at Ocean Beach Amusement Park in South Shields last month.

“Officers worked alongside the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) to carry out a range of enquiries into the incident and are satisfied that no criminal offences were committed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The man injured has since sadly died and all our thoughts are with his family. A report has been made for the coroner.”

A HSE spokesperson added: “We offer our condolences to the family. This matter has been passed to the coroner.”