Another shop going from South Shields town centre as Browns Cosmetics announces closure

A popular cosmetics shop has announced it is to close in another blow for South Shields town centre.

Browns Cosmetics in Station Approach, off King Street, known for its vibrant bath bombs and dazzling displays, will close as soon as all its stock has sold, its owners said.

The business posted on Facebook: "Unfortunately we have now become a victim of the high-street and will be closing our doors once all stock is sold.

"We have a break in our lease and have decided to close the shop or risk complete bankruptcy.

"We are hoping to still have our online shop open but it all depends on what we can agree with our creditors. We thank all our loyal customers for their support.

The store is still accepting vouchers, but has advised customers to use them as soon as possible.

The business is now running a closing down sale, with all items reduced.

It comes after recent years have seen a string of shops close their doors in King Street, prompting fears for the future of the town centre.

High streets nationally have been struggling as retailers cope with uncertainty around Brexit and continuing competition from the internet.

South Tyneside Council is pressing ahead with its 365 masterplan to regenerate the town centre, which has already seen The Word open in the Market Place, and work take shape on a new transport interchange.