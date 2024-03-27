Cancer fundraiser gets honorary fellowship as she eyes £1m target for this year's relay event
British Empire Medal winner Ann Walsh is celebrating her latest achievement being awarded a honorary fellowship by Cancer Research UK.
Since 2007 Ann has organised the Cancer Research UK Relay for Life Jarrow event which takes at Monkton Stadium in July each year.
Relay For Life celebrates the power of community fundraising in the fight to beat cancer. Teams of family and friends fundraise for life-saving research then unite as a community to celebrate and remember those affected by cancer. Ann headed to a special ceremony in Edinburgh with her daughter to be awarded the fellowship for her volunteer work for the charity. This was the first time she had been nominated for the award.
The Flame of Hope Awards are Cancer Research UK's annual awards that celebrate the achievements of outstanding volunteers who have given at least 15 years of service.
Since 2003, almost 2,000 awards have been presented to thank the committed individuals who give their time and energy to help beat cancer.
This year Ann was one of the lucky winners and was thrilled to be awarded with the fellowship.
She said: "Any kind of recognition is great but to receive the fellowship is fantastic knowing what we doing is making a difference.
"All the money we raise each year wouldn't be possible without the team of committee and people taking part in the event."
Last year's relay event saw £92,000 raised and this year it is hoped the event will reach its £1 million mark since the event started out in 2007.
With over £30,000 still to raise to reach the milestone, Ann has no doubt they'll reach £1 million.
Around 150 people, herself included recently took part in a Pier to Pier walk from Roker to South Shields which saw the fundraising pot increase by around £1500.
Ann added: "I've no doubt we will get to the £1 million mark this year which would be an incredible milestone."
Tesco stores across the North East are also doing their bit to help the event reach it's £1million mark with team members taking part in the event.
The committee is still looking for businesses who could help with sponsoring for the stadium and stage costs whether it be partial sponsorship or full sponsorship any help will be appreciated.
Anyone interested in sponsorship can contact Ann by emailing [email protected] This year's Cancer Research UK Relay for Life Jarrow event will take place on Saturday, July 13 at Monkton Stadium.