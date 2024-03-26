Hebburn Helps team thrilled after community raise funds to purchase new van

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A community fundraiser set up only a few weeks ago has raised enough funds for Hebburn Helps to purchase a new work van.

The Hebburn Helps team had the same van for the last six years but unfortunately due to too many repairs required it wasn't feasible to fix the van meaning they had to let go of the vehicle they relied so much on.

The van was used for picking up deliveries and dropping off essentials to people in the community.

Hebburn Helps supports the community through its food bank, clothes bank, pet bank and more with so many people relying on their services. In a bid to help the team, resident Chelsie Haynes set up an online fundraiser to try raise £3,000 for a new van.

Angie with the new Hebburn Helps van

Just a few weeks later the funds have been raised and the team at Hebburn Helps have been able to purchase their new van allowing them to continue their vital work in the community.

Hebburn Helps Co-founder Angie Comerford is thrilled to be back on the road.

She said: "This one is well and truly down to you all. I will always be grateful for the help you have give to get Hebburn's little helper back on the road.

"I am blown away with the kindness you have all shown. For once in my life I am lost for words. That says something considering I could talk underwater."