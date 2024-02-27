Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Gas Networks has confirmed that almost 3,700 emergency visits have been made to properties in the North East, where engineers have suspected or confirmed cases of the poisonous gas, in the past three years alone, following calls to the National Gas Emergency helpline.

The gas network has suggested that this increase in CO cases across the North East could be in line with the cost-of-living crisis, and, concerned by the upward trajectory, NGN is now urging people to make sure audible CO alarms are installed correctly on every floor, and that annual gas safety checks on boilers and appliances are made a priority.

Laura Ratcliffe, Social Strategy Programme Manager at Northern Gas Networks, said: “It’s worrying to see this latest data, which shows how many more cases of CO have been suspected or confirmed by our emergency engineers since the cost-of-living crisis hit in 2021.

"This could be attributed to people’s increasingly stretched finances, with many sacrificing regular servicing of carbon burning appliances, chimney sweeps and basic home safety to cover other rising costs.

“We understand that households are stretched financially, but ensuring your home is safe should be a priority. It’s so important to have an audible CO alarm installed in your property and to take the time to regularly check it’s working properly. By making basic safety checks part of your regular household chore routine, you will help to protect yourself and others from carbon monoxide. It could save your life.”

Just last month, NGN was called out to a fatal case where a gas BBQ has been used indoors. During the recent storms, the company reported a rise in calls from people who’d left candles burning and ignited old gas fires and hobs to keep warm, or give light when power was down. The appliances weren’t fit for purpose, and emitted the deadly gas as a result.

Laura adds: “Thankfully, their CO alarms alerted them by beeping and they escaped. It could’ve been a completely different story had the alarm not been working.”

Recent research commissioned by NGN also revealed that 14 per cent of people in the North East do not have a CO alarm in their property.

Signs of CO poisoning include headaches, dizziness, nausea, breathlessness, collapse or loss of consciousness. If you think you may have carbon monoxide poisoning, immediately turn off the appliance you think may be causing it, open windows and doors, leave the building, seek urgent medical advice and call the National Gas Emergency Service on 0800 111 999.

Tips to keep safe include:

Install an in-date audible CO alarm

It will alert you if it detects CO in the air. Regularly check it’s working by pressing the test button to ensure the alarm sounds. If the alarm doesn’t sound, change the batteries and check it again to make sure it works.

Check your boiler

Badly maintained or poorly fitted gas boilers can cause CO poisoning. To make sure your boiler is safe, have it serviced every year by a Gas Safe registered engineer.

Take care with gas fires and cookers

Older, faulty or badly installed gas fires and cookers can be dangerous, so take care when using them. Lazy yellow and orange flames, as well as a pilot light that frequently blows out, can be a sign that your cooker or fire isn’t working properly and could be leaking CO.

Black sooting around the appliance is also an indication that the appliance could be dangerous. If you notice these signs, turn off the appliance immediately and have it checked by a Gas Safe registered engineer. If you're using a portable gas heater, such as those fired by gas or oil, keep it a good distance (at least one metre) from people or furniture.

Hire a local chimney sweep

Log burners and open fires need a clear, clean, well-functioning flue or chimney to allow smoke to escape and ensure CO doesn’t build up inside your home. Have your chimney swept at least once a year by a reputable chimney sweep.

Never barbecue indoors

Barbecues should never be used indoors as they can cause death. They should only be used in well-ventilated outdoor areas. Never bring a barbecue or camping stove inside an enclosed area, such as a home, tent, caravan or boat. Even when they are extinguished and cold to touch, they can still pose a CO risk.

Don’t leave your car running in a garage

A build-up of car exhaust fumes can cause CO poisoning. Never leave cars running in an enclosed garage – even with the doors open – as it only takes a couple of minutes for a large amount of CO to build up in a small space.

Call 0800 111 999 if you smell gas or suspect carbon monoxide