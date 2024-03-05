Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A careers networking event is being held this week in a bid to inspire girls and non-binary young people about their future careers.

Female leaders from the fields of politics, science, technology, engineering and maths will share their inspirational stories at the event on 8 March which is also International Women's Day.

International Women's Day celebrates the economic, cultural and political achievements of women and calls for the acceleration of women's equality. The theme this year is Valuing Inclusion.

The careers speed networking event will be held in South Shields Town Hall for young people from South Tyneside's primary and secondary schools and Further Education.

Youngsters will have the opportunity to have brief meetings with the female leaders, ask them questions and find out more about how they have excelled in their chosen field.

Council Leader Councillor Tracey Dixon said: "This year International Women's Day falls during National Careers Week so it's great that we can celebrate the important role of careers guidance in helping people make informed decisions about their future while at the same time encouraging our girls and young women to think about their future careers in whatever field appeals to them.