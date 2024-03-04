Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Charlie and Carter Foundation (CCF) is set to host a charity walk next month to mark what would have been Charlie Cookson's 13th birthday.

Parents Sarah and Chris lost Charlie back in 2013 aged just two-years old due to being born with a “number of life-limiting conditions”.

Tragedy sadly struck the couple again in 2018 when Sarah and Chris lost their second child, Carter, who died at just three weeks old after being born with a heart condition.

Parents Chris and Sarah Cookson with Charlie

Despite the devastation, Sarah and Chris channelled their energy into establishing The Charlie and Carter Foundation to help other families “experiencing the difficulties we did” and to leave a “lasting legacy” in honour of the two boys.

Their next challenge will see funds raised to support families who rely on the charity.

On Sunday, 7 April Charlie and Carter's family, friends and members of the public will trek from Sunderland FC to South Shields FC in honour of both boys and to mark Charlie's 13th birthday.

Laura Forbes, Charity Fundraising and Events Manager at CCF said: "The money raised will enable us to support more families so we are trying to get as many people involved as possible.

"It is an emotional time for Sarah, Chris, family and friends taking part in the walk but it's to key to remember why they do this so they can support more families in Charlie and Carter's memory.

It is hoped £3,000 will be raised form the event which would help support one family who has a child with a life-threatening illness.