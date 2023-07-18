The inspector described the council-run Stanley's at Horsley Hill in South Shields as a place where children are "happy, confident and keen to learn."

The inspector highlighted the child-led curriculum where staff are encouraged to take account of children's interests and abilities when planning activities and experiences which helps them to learn and remember more.

The inspector added: "Staff encourage children to respect others and teach them good manners. Children are polite and well behaved. They develop good attention skills. Children listen to staff read storybooks. When they hear the 'tidy-up song', children help to put away activities when asked by staff.

Cllr Carter (right) with centre manager Karen Thomas, parent Rebecca Baghdasarian and daughters Cali and Lyla, celebrating the centre's Good Ofsted Report.

"Partnerships with parents are a distinct strength. Staff discuss children's learning and progress with parents frequently and in detail. This helps parents to further support their children's learning at home. Parents talk about how they trust staff and value the relationships they form with children. They say their children love to come to nursery."

One parent whose daughter attends the nursery is Rebecca Baghdasarian.

Rebecca, 31, a paralegal from Westoe, said: "The nursery is great. The staff are professional and friendly. My daughter, Cali, has come on so much while she was been there. Her confidence has improved so much and she is now school-ready."

Councillor Jane Carter, Lead Member for Education and Skills, said: "This is a great result and one for which the children, parents and carers and staff can all take credit.