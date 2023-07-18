LIFE IS LOVELY: A new chapter for our family

It's been a bit of a hectic week as we said goodbye to our first family home and moved to a bigger house.

Moving house is allegedly one of the most stressful things in life and I certainly agree with that. For weeks it's been a slog getting rid of rubbish and packing up our old house ready for the big move.

Although we'd only been in that house for just over two years it's insane how much stuff we've accumulated in that time but we finally managed to get it all packed up.

The hardest part of the move is done and having two kids around whilst sorting a house out just adds to the workload but we'll soon settle in.

Although we've only been in the house a week Kieran wasted no time putting the graft in and started decorating the property to make it feel more like a home. Within a week the house is already starting to take shape.

Although there's still work to be done each day the house is looking better and starting to feel more like a home and I can't wait to see the end result.

This house move has been a long time coming, since I was pregnant with Layla we were aware our previous two-bedroom house wouldn't be suitable in the long run and needed a three-bedroom property for the extra space and so she could have her own room.

Our luck finally came up for a mutual exchange for a three-bedroom property and we took the bull by the horns and began the procedures of the house move. We are glad we've been able to secure the property and thankful Layla will have her own room and more space in the house for her and Elijah to play.