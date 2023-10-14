Celebrity Academy: Find out where North East celebs attended school

Find out where the talented North East individuals got their education.

The North East is home to some incredibly talented people, including singers, actors, comedians and reality television stars.

As students are settling into a new school year at various educational establishments, we decided to find out where our North East born celebrities studied either before or during their career.

While the North East is home to excellent schools, universities and colleges , some of our North East favourites have decided to study elsewhere in the country, while a select few completed their education in the city.

Let’s take a look at where our favourite North East celebrities studied!

1 . Sam Fender Modern day rockstar Sam Fender, from North Shields, remained in his hometown during his education, studying at Whitley Bay High School. At the school’s sixth form, he studied Theatre and English Language at A Level, and spent a lot of time in the music department. Photo Sales

2 . Vicky Pattison Reality TV star and podcast presenter Vicky Pattison was born in Wallsend, and studied at the local Burnside College for both secondary school and sixth form. However, when it came to choosing a university, Vicky headed to Liverpool to study at their Liverpool John Moores University. While there, Vicky obtained a degree in Drama. Photo Sales

3 . Ant and Dec Ant and Dec are incredibly close friends today, but despite both growing up in Newcastle and being born the same year, they attended different schools to one another pre-fame. Dec attended St Michael’s Roman Catholic Primary School before going on to St Cuthbert's High School, while Ant attended Wingrove Primary School before Rutherford School. Photo Sales