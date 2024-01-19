Channel 4 looking for people with intimacy struggles in South Tyneside for new documentary

Channel 4 is looking for young people with intimacy struggles for a new documentary series.

The new format will see a number of young people travel to a Mediterranean island retreat where they will have the chance to explore and hopefully overcome their fears with the help of world-leading intimacy experts.

Recent research by The Princes Trust and UCL reveals that 40% of young people are anxious about meeting others and more are staying virgins for longer than previous generations.

Produced by Double Act Television, a representative said: “This series uncovers a hidden issue totally at odds with the hyper-sexualised media portrayal associated with young people today.

"Addressing this in a sensitive and responsible way will provide contributors and audiences with a much more accurate picture of what many young people in Britain today are really experiencing.”

The Intimacy Retreat is the working title.