The Christmas light display in Lyon Street will take place until the new year.

A Hebburn family who raise money for charity each Christmas has teamed up with another family to help them raise funds for their chosen cause.

Craig Robinson and Sarah Green have held Christmas light displays in aid of Tiny Lives since losing their child in 2019.

Tiny Lives help support premature and sick newborn babies and their families. As the charity means a great deal to them they have always raised funds for the charity.

This year the couple who have three other children have teamed up with another Hebburn family, Katie and Nathan Groom who are also hosting a Christmas Light display in Glenmoor, Hebburn.

The home's Christmas display

Katie and Nathan are raising funds for Epinay School which their son who was diagnosed with ADHD and autism attends.

Katie and Nathan helped Craig and Sarah raise funds for Tiny Lives last year and now Craig and Sarah are showing their support for Epinay School.

Until the new year Craig and Sarah's house which features a number of Christmas characters will be lit up for people to visit and make a donation in the bucket.

Christmas music will be playing to get people into the festive spirit.

Craig who works as a self-employed Valeter has always enjoyed putting up Christmas lights which he would do with his dad until he passed away in 2018.

It takes Craig around three months to put up the full display.

The area of the garden dedicated to Hunter

He said: "I'm a bit of a Christmas light addict, each year I'll just buy more to add to the display to make it bigger and better.

"I enjoy putting up the lights and it's something I'd never stop doing. I'll keep going until I'm no longer here."

Craig and Sarah's Christmas display is located in Lyon Street, Hebburn and all are welcome to attend.