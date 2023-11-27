Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A family in Hebburn hosted a special Christmas light switch on event for family and friends as they raise funds for Epinay School in South Shields. Katie and Nathan Groom adopted two brothers aged four and six two years ago.

Both children were in main stream school and once they moved in with Katie and Nathan and went to their new schools, it was quite apparent that the eldest was struggling. He was diagnosed with a learning disability along with autism and ADHD.

Santa decoration on the house

He received a place at Epinay School which caters for 4-18 year-olds with special educational and complex needs.

The couple has praised the school for all they do for their child as staff have helped him come on leaps and bounds.

Katie and Nathan wanted to show their gratitude to the school and hosted a light switch on at their home last night with family, friends and team mates from their son's rugby team.

The event included hot chocolate, hot dogs, games for the children, a raffle and special visit from Santa. A total of £350 was raised.

Katie said: "They have gone above and beyond to help him and thankfully I can finally say he is in the right place.

"Without donations like what we are doing they wouldn't be able to provide all the extras they do for these children who deserve all they can get.

Decorations on the house

"This can also help them keep expanding so they can accept more children who desperately need a place at this amazing school.

The light display includes a huge light up reindeer which has been put on scaffolding against the side of the house, a 10ft Santa, a Christmas film display in the window and plenty of lights on the outside of the house.

The house at 57 Glenmoor, Hebburn will be lit up from 4pm each night for those who would like to visit. A collection bucket will be in display for donations to be made.