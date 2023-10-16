Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A charity bingo night is being held this weekend to help support families that are living with brain tumours.

The 'Bonka's Bingo' event - a twist on regular bingo mixed in with crazy prizes and dance-offs hopes to bring together as many people as possible for a good cause.

The event has been set up for two South Tyneside children both battling with brain tumours.

The money raised will help support the families affected by the condition as well as the facilities that help look after those with brain tumours.

One of the children the event is raising money for is six-year-old Eleanore Guthrie from Jarrow.

Eleanore was diagnosed with a brain tumour at just four-years-old in January 2021.

She has undergone multiple surgeries as well as chemotherapy an radiotherapy to try and fight the tumour as it continues to grow.

Six-year-old Eleanore Guthrie who is battling a brain tumour

Doctors discovered she has many life threatening conditions due to the tumour's position which came as a huge shock to her parents Karen and Stuart.

These conditions means she now relies on medication every day to keep her alive.

Karen said: "Brain tumours are the largest killers within cancers, and they are the biggest in children and the under-40s and children.

“In our area alone three young children have lost their life to a brain tumour in 2021. Without research we will never beat this disease. "We will be donating our share of the money to a federation in America called the Raymond R Wood foundation.

"They are trying to develop drugs to help with things that Eleanore now suffers with. They are creating better ways of living for children with her type of tumour and their side effects."

The event which is for over 18's only takes place on Friday, 21 October at The Cleadon Club, South Shields from 7pm.