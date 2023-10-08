Charity calls for more play resources for children in hospital or risk increased trauma and poor mental health
Only 26 play professionals in North East for 92,000 child hospital admissions.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Trauma and mental health problems are a real threat to children in hospital who do not have the opportunity to play, according to a new report by health play charity Starlight.
The report, Reducing trauma for children in healthcare, to mark the start of National Play in Hospital Week (9 – 15 October), reveals the link between play and improved mental health, and the huge gaps in play resources in hospitals across the UK.
There are only 26 registered health play specialists (HPS) across the North East. These highly qualified play professionals, who help children cope with painful and frightening procedures and treatment, are dealing with more than 92,000 admissions a year.
Due to nearly half (47%) of HPS working part-time, this equates to an average ratio of only one full-time HPS for 4,637 child admissions to hospital per year.
Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.
The report also shows that 86% of NHS Trusts across the North East do not have a designated budget for play.
This is despite a poll of 1,031 children which found that over half (54%) said they are worried or scared about visiting hospital or the doctor. In a poll of 2,062 adults³, nearly one in ten (9%) said that their childhood experiences of healthcare have negatively impacted their mental health, which could mean as many as 4.8 million adults in the UK with mental health issues.
Cathy Gilman, Chief Executive of Starlight, said: “Many children in hospital have to endure trauma, fear and pain because of the treatment they undergo.
"Despite advances in modern healthcare, there remains a paradox that children can develop serious, long-term mental health problems as an unintended consequence of their care.
"Recognising the importance of and investing in play professionals and resources need to be a priority, yet our report has highlighted woeful gaps in play services across the North East.
"Above all else, we must listen to what children are telling us. When we ask children about being in hospital the over-whelming response is that hospital is scary and play makes it better.”
Penelope Hart-Spencer, Chair of The National Association of Health Play Specialists said: “We understand implicitly the positive impact a playful, well supported experience has on the emotional wellbeing of children in healthcare.
"It remains a great concern to the profession that there are vast discrepancies in play services for children throughout the UK, which is attributing to trauma. Health play specialists prioritise children’s mental health within our health services.”