SURT: Stopping Unsafe Relationships Together have congratulated the community and their sponsors for helping to raise a total of £2951.54 for their charitable organisation.

SURT which is ran by Managing Directors Claire Amans and Leanne Hansen help 11-24 year-olds across the borough who have been affected by intimate partner abuse, sexual exploitation, criminal exploitation, honour based abuse and stalking and harassment.

As part of their approach to helping young people and parents they actively work together with the local community to raise awareness and seek service delivery support.

Stan Yanetta, garage owner of STANS Autos in South Shields is a local business supporting SURT.

Stan chose SURT as one of his charitable organisations to benefit from his annual fundraising activity, raising a total of £2,707.32 during 2023.

Stan has used his fleet of charity cars to help raise funds as well as putting on a spooky Halloween display which attracted families from across the borough and further field.

SURT Sponsor Stan Yanetta of Stan's Autos

He also created a Christmas Winter Wonderland at his home in Heaton Gardens, bringing festive fun and joy to all those who visited.

Stan explained that he has chosen SURT to benefit from his fundraising activity because: "I’m impressed with what SURT do and how they do it, it must be a really hard job and I want to help as much as I can. I like working with SURT and look forward to doing more with them next year."

Managing Director Leanne Hansen said: "Stan’s events seem to be growing each year. Crowds have gathered in the streets to see his amazing display’s and made generous donations to show their appreciation and support.

"Stan’s events remind us about the importance of coming together as a community, respecting each other and supporting local people’.

SURT have also been supported throughout the year by One Stop and Five Star Events who have also raised a total of £244.22.

Business owners Omar Ames and Rachel McKeith hosted a haunting autumn Halloween event which terrified anyone brave enough to visit.

In December they invited the community to their Santa’s Grotto display, where residents were able to meet Santa as well as enjoy a hot chocolate to help stay warm.

Omar said: "I love Christmas, I’m a big kid! Making my kids proud and seeing others happy is important to me. That’s why we support SURT, they help kids who need it too and they do it really well, they are a good organisation to support."

SURT Directors with sponsor One Stop and Five Star Events

Claire Amans, SURT Managing Director added: "SURT need the support of local people and businesses to be able to prevent and stop children and young people from experiencing relationship abuse.

"We are so fortunate to have wonderful sponsors such as Stan, Omar and Rachel. Their fundraising support and demonstration of community spirit is inspiring’.

If any individual or local business is interested in finding out more about SURT and joining the growing community supporting them please contact Leanne Hansen on 07907560522 on or Claire Amans on 07565538165.