Emmaus North East, a charitable organisation dedicated to providing housing and support for people who have experienced homelessness, had several windows of their minivan intentionally smashed in causing significant damage and disruption to their essential services.

The minivan is crucial in carrying out the charity’s mission of assisting those in need. The vehicle is used to transport donated goods, provide transportation for individuals’ work experience or medical appointments, and facilitate the smooth running of their community initiatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident occurred on the evening of Monday, 10 July, leaving the Emmaus North East team shocked and disheartened. The damage caused to the minivan will require substantial financial resources and time to repair, affecting the organisation's ability to operate effectively.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Damaged minivan targeted by vandals

Speaking about the incident, Ruth Parker, Chief Executive of Emmaus North East, expressed her disappointment and frustration. "We provide permanent accommodation and support to formerly homeless and vulnerable people and as part of that, we offer training and work. The minibus is a lifeline in getting people to where they need to be each day.

"We also provide so much support to our local community and are really saddened that a member (or members) of the public have chosen to damage the minibus which is clearly signed as being property of the charity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emmaus North East is working closely with local police to investigate the incident and bring those responsible to justice. The organisation is appealing to the community for any information that could assist in identifying the culprits and urges anyone with relevant details to come forward.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Police are investigating a report of criminal damage after a minivan was found with a smashed rear windscreen on Seafield Terrace in South Shields. It is understood the damage has taken place sometime between 6pm and 7.50pm on Monday, July 10.

“Anyone with information that could support the investigation should contact police using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or call 101 quoting crime reference number 087437R/23.”

READ MORE: Six parks across the South Tyneside recognised as the best in the UK

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a registered charity, Emmaus North East relies heavily on the generosity of individuals, businesses, and community organisations to sustain its work. In light of this incident, the organisation is appealing for funds to cover the repair costs and ensure their minivan can get back on the road as soon as possible.