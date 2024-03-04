'Emotional' night sees vital funds raised for South Tyneside crisis support charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A charity fundraising night saw £366 raised for South Tyneside charity, The People's Angels.

The charity provide help and support to people in crisis within South Tyneside. They operate a charity shop on Boldon Lane, South Shields where funds raised helps to support the work they do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The People's Angels specialise in supporting families in difficulty via referrals from Health Visitors, Social Workers, Professional Services and Community Groups.

South Tyneside Mayor John McCabe performing at the event

The charity night at Harton and Westoe Miners Welfare was organised by Tom Compton.

He decided to host a fundraising night after receiving help from the charity and supports the work they do for the people of South Tyneside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event featured a night of live entertainment with a performance from 'Canny Radge', raffles, games and a DJ. South Tyneside Mayor John McCabe also put on a performance for the audience as he sang his own song and played guitar.

READ MORE: Public saddened to see vital disability charity facing closure

Tom said: "The overall night was a success. Emotional. Outstanding performers and a touch of comedy in between.

"I appreciate the patience of the staff too allowing us to do this."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fundraiser night received a number of donations from local businesses including Lee's Bakers, Tony's Pet and Garden Supplies, Greggs Foundation, Craft Burger, Fisherman's Catch and more.