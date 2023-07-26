Last month team Obsidian from Tyneside Ignite Cheerleading club in Jarrow travelled to Barcelona to compete against other teams from around Europe at Future Cheer International competition.

Obsidian came first in the under 16 international section, and came away with Grand Champions and the highest scoring team of the entire day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The good news didn’t stop there as the club later went on to attend a different competition in Edinburgh and against all odds, received another bid for the Summit Championships in Florida in the under 18 level 2 section.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

One of the squads from Tyneside Ignite Cheer

The squad that competed in Barcelona

Although the club is on a high, there is still the matter of funding the trip to think about as it will cost £500 per athlete just to enter the competition, so in order to go, the club needs to raise a minimum of £14,000. The club hopes it can raise more than this to help families to fly their athletes to Florida.

Director and Head Coach, Jo Burrows said: “Season 6 has been, by far, our best season yet. To have achieved what they did in their first ever season as international athletes was far beyond what we ever could have expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Most of these athlete's train 5-6 days a week, and this was their season to shine. Myself, my coaches and our whole community could not be more proud of what they have achieved.”

The club will be hosting many fundraisers to help them achieve their target such as a sponsored walk, a family fun day, bag packs and many others.

If you’d like to donate to the cause visit and help the clib get to Florida visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-team-obsidian-get-to-florida