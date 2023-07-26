HTG based at Monkton Business Park hosted the event at South Shields Golf Club which saw over 60 participants come together to support a great cause resulting in £2000 being raised for the charitable organisation SURT (Stopping Unsafe Relationships Together).

HTG would like to express its sincere gratitude to all the participants who generously dedicated their time and resources to support this meaningful cause.

"The success of HTG's Charity Golf Day would not have been possible without the invaluable support of our generous sponsors. Their dedication to social responsibility and to supporting SURT is truly commendable.

"We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the following sponsors for their incredible contributions."

Managing Director, Leanne Hansen of SURT with service users and volunteer and HTG CEO Kevin Howell.Photo Credit: Holly Charlton

This significant contribution will enable the South Shields-based organisation to provide essential resources, educational opportunities, and education programs to prevent and stop children and young people experiencing relationship abuse.

Leanne Hansen, Managing Director at SURT said: "We are so honoured that HTG chose our grass roots local not-for-profit as the beneficiary of their Golf Day.

"The day provided an amazing opportunity for raising awareness as well as working together to support local children and young people who are affected by relationship abuse.

"Kevin and the wider team have been so enthusiastic about offering their support to us and we're excited about future opportunities to work together."

