Chloe and Liam Trust raises nearly £10,000 thanks to its annual Dance Extravaganza

The Chloe and & Liam Together Forever Trust has held its annual Dance Extravaganza.

The annual Chloe and & Liam Together Forever Trust Dance Extravaganza took place at Harton Academy, on Lisle Road, in South Shields on Sunday, April 27.

The event saw a wide variety of performing arts schools come together to host two shows in an effort to raise money for the Trust.

The Chloe & Liam Together Forever Trust was set up by the families of Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry, a young couple from South Shields, who tragically lost their lives in the Manchester Arena terror attack in 2017.

The annual Chloe and & Liam Together Forever Trust Dance Extravaganza has taken place at Harton Academy on Sunday, April 27. | Other 3rd Party

The charity’s aim is to honour Chloe and Liam’s love and talent in performing arts and sports by supporting other young people with passion and talent in these industries to achieve their goals and follow their dreams.

Mark Rutherford, Chloe’s dad, has revealed that the event managed to raise almost £10,000 for the charity in just one afternoon.

He said: “We had our annual Dance Extravaganza at Harton Academy, which is Chloe’s old school.

“My sister-in-law has her own dance school, Lumsdale Theatre Arts, and she gets lots of dance schools, drama school, singers, etc. to perform.

Liam Curry and Chloe Rutherford | Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust

“We had two shows and we were very close to raising £10,000 for the Chloe & Liam Together Forever Trust - which is incredible in an afternoon.”

Mark also revealed that the Trust used the event as the an opportunity to give away two bursaries to young people to help them with their future costs.

A wide variety of performing arts schools took part in the Chloe and & Liam Together Forever Trust Dance Extravaganza. | Other 3rd Party

He added: “The trust gave away two, £250 bursaries to Macie Sinclair from Drama Geeks and Lily Dodsworth from SK Dance to help with there performing costs.

“Our Patron, Channy Thompson, performed with her dancers and was also a huge help with the set up of the staging for the event.

Mark Rutherford with Macie Sinclair, from Drama Geeks. Macie was the recipient of a bursary from the Chloe & Liam Together Forever Trust. | Other 3rd Party

“It is an incredible occasion for us as families, we love to see all of the schools come together and help support the Trust.

“We would like to thank Caren, Glenn and Charlotte Rowe for all the organising, everyone who performed, all of the volunteers and Harton Academy for their continued support.”

For more information about the Chloe & Liam Together Forever Trust, visit: https://togetherforevertrust.com/.

