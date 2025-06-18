It’s not very often I compare food to something you get from a builder’s merchants, but here we are.

Angel Hair by Viele.

You might have seen it on your social media platforms as the latest must-have sweet sensation, and now you can get it in Morrisons.

It clearly comes on the back of the Dubai chocolate trend - it’s strawberry-flavoured chocolate stuffed with pistaschio cream and Turkish cotton candy (the angel hair, one assumes).

The small packet - about the size of a cigarette packet - cost £5, which I thought was pricey, but then it was inline with Dubai chocolate. And it was dense.

So, what was it like?

In a nutshell, really disappointing. The packaging is great - lovely picture, a little cardboard tray, gold foil wrapping, and six neat, pink squares. But then you try to get into it, and it’s a whole other story.

The cotton candy is tough - it reminded me of loft insulation - and I struggled to get a sharp knife through it. Because of this, the chocolate and cream got squashed, and it looked like I’d smashed my fist through it.

Angel hair chocolate | CM

The taste? The taste was fine - surprisingly not over-sweet, the chocolate wasn’t bad, and the pistachio cream was, erm, creamy, but the texture was where it went wrong. Biting into the dry loft insulation cotton candy made my teeth feel weird. The equivalent of nails down a blackboard. It didn’t dissolve in your mouth - you have to chew it. So while you’re battling with that sensory overload, the flavour becomes a secondary issue.

It’s a shame, but the unique selling point of this chocolate bar lets it down. It’s pretty to look at, but I won’t be buying it again.