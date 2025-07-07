Chris Hughes’ friend set to appear on Love Island as Casa Amor bombshell

A friend of Sunderland AFC fan Chris Hughes is heading into the Love Island villa.

Chris Hughes’ friend is set to follow in his footsteps as she is due to appear on Love Island as a Casa Amor bombshell.

According to The Sun, Lauren Wood will step foot into the villa as part of the confirmed Casa Amor line-up - which always shakes up the status quo in the villa.

The national paper has stated that Lauren counts Chris Hughes and Chris Clark as friends - both of whom are exes of Little Mix singer, Jesy Nelson.

Chris Hughes. | Finn Partners Box UK

Gloucestershire-born Sunderland AFC fan Chris appeared as one of the contestants for the third series of the ITV reality show back in 2017.

He ended up reaching the finale of the series, eventually finishing in third place.

