Chris Hughes’ friend set to appear on Love Island as Casa Amor bombshell
Chris Hughes’ friend is set to follow in his footsteps as she is due to appear on Love Island as a Casa Amor bombshell.
According to The Sun, Lauren Wood will step foot into the villa as part of the confirmed Casa Amor line-up - which always shakes up the status quo in the villa.
The national paper has stated that Lauren counts Chris Hughes and Chris Clark as friends - both of whom are exes of Little Mix singer, Jesy Nelson.
Gloucestershire-born Sunderland AFC fan Chris appeared as one of the contestants for the third series of the ITV reality show back in 2017.
He ended up reaching the finale of the series, eventually finishing in third place.
Chris recently teamed up with Coral to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Coral-Eclipse horse race by showcasing six decades of fashion at the races.
The racing fan swapped his usual attire of a three-piece suit for a series of styles that reflected the 50 years since the first race, back in 1976.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.
It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.