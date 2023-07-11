Chris Ramsey ‘incredibly humbled’ to learn of family history on BBC show

South Shields born comedian and presenter Chris Ramsey will be taking a deep dive into his family tree on the BBC One television series, Who Do You Think You Are? next week.

In an interview with PA Media , 36-year old Chris, said that he is looking forward to the episode airing, and will be sitting down with his eldest son, 7-year-old Robin, to watch it.

In the episode, which will be on BBC One on Thursday, July 20 at 9pm, Chris will trace his family history and discover that members of his family had fought in the First and Second World War.

Chris will discover that his great-grandfather Dryden Gordon Young, had taken part in several historical battles. Chris said of the discovery: ”Dryden Gordon Young was a war hero – and I had no idea anyone in my family could be described as that.

“He fought in some of the most pivotal battles in World War One and was also captured and placed in a prisoner of war camp in Germany.”

He continued: “His entire story is incredible, I’m actually pretty annoyed that I didn’t know about this from anyone in the family.

“I’m over the moon that the world will now hear his amazing story.”

He will also learn more about grandfather Alf, who was part of the arctic convoys that took supplies to Russia during the Second World War.

Chris Ramsey will discover about his ancestors in the BBC One Show.

Chris said it was “incredibly humbling” to learn of his ancestors’ history, as he said: “I honestly don’t know if I could do the same.”

