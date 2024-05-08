Classic car show all geared up to return to South Shields later this month

Car enthusiasts can enjoy North East American Club Fins and Chrome car show featuring American, vintage and custom vehicles from around the world. As well as the cars there will also be a range of food and drink vendors, licensed bars, charity and private stalls holders, among them are handmade crafts, artwork and many more.

The car show will return to Gypsies Green Stadium, South Shields on Sunday, 19 May, 10am - 5pm. If your vehicle was made before the year 1999 you are welcome to show up on the day without a pre-booking. If your vehicle was made during 2000 or after, or you have a commercial vehicle (of any age) please email [email protected] to pre-book your spot Exhibitors are welcome to arrive from 8am with the show starting at 10am. Public entry fees are adults £3, OAP £2 and children £1 and family deal available on the day.