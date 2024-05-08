Classic car show all geared up to return to South Shields later this month

A variety of classic cars will be on display as an annual car show returns to South Shields.
Car enthusiasts can enjoy North East American Club Fins and Chrome car show featuring American, vintage and custom vehicles from around the world. As well as the cars there will also be a range of food and drink vendors, licensed bars, charity and private stalls holders, among them are handmade crafts, artwork and many more.

Entertainment wise there will be a local DJ playing music and for the kids there will be bouncy castles and face painting.

Organisers are describing the event as a ‘good day out for all the family with something for everyone to look forward to.’

The car show will return to Gypsies Green Stadium, South Shields on Sunday, 19 May, 10am - 5pm. If your vehicle was made before the year 1999 you are welcome to show up on the day without a pre-booking. If your vehicle was made during 2000 or after, or you have a commercial vehicle (of any age) please email [email protected] to pre-book your spot  Exhibitors are welcome to arrive from 8am with the show starting at 10am. Public entry fees are adults £3, OAP £2 and children £1 and family deal available on the day. READ MORE: Sweet shop's opening weekend a success with visit from special guests

