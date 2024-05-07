Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The opening weekend of a new South Shields sweet shop was a huge success as people queued to grab their goodies.

Traditional sweet shop, Mr Swainston’s opened its doors over the Bank Holiday weekend just a few months after announcing the business.

The shop on Westoe Road is ran by John Gray and Sean Robinson who were inspired to open a traditional sweet shop following a trip to Beamish.

The pair named the shop as a tribute to Barry and Nan Swainston who were well known across the borough for their sweet shops Swainston’s at Whiteleas and Laygate.

A busy day at Mr Swainston's

Across the Bank Holiday weekend crowds gathered outside the shop to sample the old fashioned sweets such as rosey apples, pear drops, black bullets and more. The opening day also attracted the visit from two special guests.

The original Swainston’s owner Barry and wife Nan paid a visit to the shop to give their blessing and see what the new shop was all about.

Sean and John said: “We had so many people visit over the Bank Holiday. We even had to stop people joining the queue on Saturday and Sunday to make sure we could serve in time.

“To make things even better, Barry Swainston came in Saturday and loved the shop. He was absolutely thrilled that his name was being honoured and even had this photo taken outside our shop.”

As well as the shop the business is also running online orders for sweet treats to be delivered to your door. To find out more visit https://www.mrswainstons.com/