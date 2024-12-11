A South Tyneside motorist who drove while drunk from the night before and a one-can top-up the next day is starting a three-year roads ban.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Addison, 40, admitted to boozing on Tuesday, October 29, and buying four beers from a shop after he woke, a court heard.

Addison, of Gorse Avenue, Cleadon Park, had downed one by the time he was stopped driving by police who were on the lookout for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They had received a call of concern about his wellbeing and located his VW Tiguan in Watson Place, also Cleadon Park.

The shotblaster failed a roadside breath test and was arrested, prosecutor Ruth Foster told the borough’s magistrates’ court.

His alcohol level had fallen by the time he gave an evidential reading at a police station, but he was still over the limit.

But it was a previous motoring conviction – a failure to provide a sample for analysis in 2019 – that exacerbated his new offence, his solicitor admitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motoring law means both offences must be considered together if committed within 10 years and a minimum 36-month disqualification imposed.

A South Tyneside motorist who drove while drunk from the night before and a one-can top-up the next day is starting a three-year roads ban. | Innis & Gunn

Mrs Foster added: “Officers located the vehicle and indicated for it to stop, and it pulled into Watson Place, which is a dead end.

“The defendant got out and attempted to get away, but it was a short pursuit. There was a strong smell of alcohol which led to his arrest.”

Addison was taken to Southwick police station in Sunderland where he gave a reading for alcohol in breath of 56mcg. The legal limit is 35mcg. His roadside breath test reading was 65mcg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Kennedy, defending, said a personal issue had led to Addison drinking and to concerns for his safety.

Of his client being found by police, Mr Kennedy added: “Sometimes bad things happen for a good reason.

“He says that he hadn’t had alcohol that day, he had had a drink the night before.

“On this day, he went to a shop and bought four cans and drank one, the others were in the footwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He knew what he was doing but says that his mind wasn’t making good decisions. He has managed to gather himself and to take a deep breath. “

District Judge Zoe Passfield also fined Addison £124 and he must pay £85 court costs and a £74 victim surcharge.