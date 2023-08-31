Cleadon pub unveils new look following renovation work
The pub has reopened following an extensive refurbishment.
The Cottage Tavern Pub has welcomed back punters following extensive renovation work to the inside of the property.
The pub situated on North Street, Cleadon reopened last Bank Holiday weekend after temporarily been closed whilst refurbishment work was carried out.
The refurbishment inside the popular pub took around two weeks to complete. The whole of the inside of the pub has been renovated to create a new look from decorating, seating and toilets - everything inside is new.
The pub was last refurbished five years ago and was in need of a spruce up as staff aim to refurbish the pub every five years to keep it looking fresh.
As the pub reopened on Bank Holiday weekend trade was busy as locals were keen to get back in the pub to see the renovation work.
Neil Harding who has been tenant of the pub for six years said: "I'm very pleased with the way the pub is looking and everyone that has been in has commented on how good it looks.
"We've seen some old faces return to the pub as well as our regulars as Cleadon is a tight-knit community."
The Cottage Tavern which is a family-run business is an asset to the community with many people going for a quiet drink, to watch sports, take part in the quiz night or enjoy a game of bingo.
Whilst the inside is fully complete there is still exterior work being carried out but the pub is open as normal.