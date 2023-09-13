Watch more videos on Shots!

Cleadon Village has welcomed a new Italian restaurant which has gone down a storm with locals.

Luci's Bar & Bistro located on the Front Street of Cleadon Village opened at the end of last month serving brunch, lunch and a la carte menus.

The restaurant is the brainchild of brothers Habib and Masoud Farahi who are well known for running Lucianos in Sunderland for 31 years before it closed last year due to the regeneration project in the area.

Inside of the restaurant

The brothers decided to open a new restaurant in Cleadon as the village continues to grow offering more to nearby residents. They decided it would be the perfect location as the village was in need of a restaurant where locals could come enjoy a meal without having to travel too far.

The restaurant has taken around five months of renovation work to make it to what it is today. Work in the restaurant included redesigning the whole premises, moving the bar, plumbing, wiring, redecorating, revamping the kitchen and more.

One of the most notable pieces of décor in the restaurant is the original sign from Luciano's in Sunderland.

The original sign from Luciano's in Sunderland

Habib who also owns Luciano Bar & Bistro Restaurant in Peterlee with brother Masoud said: "We are more than happy with the way it has turned out and the customers are really happy with the place and they've got somewhere nearby to come and enjoy a meal and socialise.

"The first day of opening was busy and we've been busy day and night since and the feedback we've had so far has been really good."

The restaurant has created around 12 jobs both full-time and part time and has already become an asset to the local community.