Cleaning Hack: Amazing £1 Kitchen Stove Cleaning Hack

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

When we are constantly bombarded with expensive cleaning products promising the moon and stars, it’s refreshing to discover that some of the best solutions can be found right at home.

Lottomart suggests an incredible hack that transforms your grimy kitchen stove into a sparkling clean masterpiece.

And the best part? This amazing trick costs just £1!

Ingredients for a Sparkling Stove

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kitchen stove

The secret to this hack lies in two basic ingredients:

Baking Soda (Bicarbonate of Soda) - £0.50 White Vinegar - £0.50

That's right, for a mere £1, you can achieve the kind of cleanliness that expensive, chemical-laden cleaners promise but rarely deliver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These ingredients are not only cost-effective but also environmentally friendly and safe to use around your family and pets.

Step-by-Step Cleaning Guide

Follow these easy steps to transform your stove from greasy to gleaming:

Preparation:

First, make sure the stove is turned off and cool to the touch. Then, remove any detachable parts like burner grates and knobs, and set them aside for separate cleaning.

Create the Cleaning Paste:

In a small bowl, mix three parts baking soda with one part water to form a thick paste. The baking soda acts as a mild abrasive, helping to scrub away stubborn grime without scratching your stove’s surface.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Apply the Paste:

Spread the baking soda paste generously over the entire stove surface, focusing on areas with visible stains and grease buildup. Let the paste sit for at least 15-20 minutes to allow it to work its magic.

Spray with Vinegar:

Fill a spray bottle with white vinegar and generously spray it over the baking soda paste. The vinegar will react with the baking soda, creating a fizzy action that helps lift off dirt and grease.

Scrub and Wipe:

Using a non-abrasive sponge or cloth, gently scrub the stove surface, focusing on particularly stubborn spots. The fizzy reaction between the baking soda and vinegar helps make the scrubbing easier and more effective. Once you've scrubbed the surface, wipe away the paste and grime with a damp cloth. For a streak-free finish, use a microfiber cloth to dry the surface.

Clean Removable Parts:

While the baking soda paste is working on the stove, clean the removable parts by soaking them in hot, soapy water for about 15 minutes. After soaking, scrub them with a sponge or brush. Rinse thoroughly and allow them to dry completely before reassembling your stove.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why This Hack Works