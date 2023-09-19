Climate group stage weekend protest outside South Shields Town Hall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A group of climate protesters who organised a protest at South Shields Town Hall claim over 60 “mothers, grandmothers, aunties, sisters, daughters, caregivers and allies” turned out on Saturday to fight against use of fossil fuels.

Women from across the North East sat peacefully for an hour in a circle, facing passers-by as part of the Mother’s Rebellion group’s global week of action.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group’s action took place at the South Shields headquarters of the Tyne and Wear Pension Fund, with the group claiming it invests more than £230m in oil, gas and coal, and plans to do so until 2050.

MarieLouise, a 40 year old solicitor and mum of two, said: “My heart breaks when I see the news stories from around the world on extreme weather events and climate breakdown. Other mothers are watching their children go hungry, losing their homes and forgoing any chance of a decent future.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Helen, a grandma from Gateshead, also explained why she took part in the event: “I have four beautiful young grandchildren and, when I think about what the world will be like for them growing up, I’m so scared about food shortages, lack of clean water, and of course, extreme weather events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad