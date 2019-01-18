Comedian Chris Ramsey supports baby Carter Cookson and family as search goes on for heart

South Shields comedian Chris Ramsey has sent his love and support to Carter Cookson and his family as they pray for a miracle.

Baby Carter, who was born on Boxing Day, needs a new heart after having surgery just a few days into his life.

His parents, Sarah and Chris Cookson, launched an urgent appeal on social media which has since travelled across the globe, gaining thousands of supporters including Chris and Jade Thirlwall, also from South Shields, of Little Mix.

Sending out a message to more than 460,000 Twitter followers, Chris said: “Can’t imagine what these parents are going through ... I’m keeping everything crossed for this poor little dude.”

Earlier this week, Carter’s parents received the devastating news that there were just days left to find a heart for their boy, who is being cared for at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle.

More than 100 people came together on Thursday to attend a special vigil held in South Shields, with the aim of spreading word of the campaign to find Carter a heart.

Carter Cookson was born on Boxing Day.

Supporters lit candles outside South Shields Town Hall and a speech by mum Sarah was read to those who came along.

Sarah and husband Chris tragically lost their first son Charlie in 2013, and have since set up a charity in his name, the Charlie Cookson Foundation, which supports the parents of seriously ill children.

Her speech said: “We suffered so much heartache with our Charlie, the heartache we tried our best to turn into passion, to keep his name alive to help families who are also suffering.

“Then to face the devastating news that our second son could also lose his battle to stay alive is unbearable.

Chris Ramsey has backed the appeal to find a heart for Carter.

“Keep believing, keep praying, keep sharing his story. We are strength in numbers, we feel your arms around us.”

Jade also took to the Little Mix Twitter account to urge the public to show their support, and said: “Please read this family’s story and share to raise awareness if you can.

“This beautiful little baby boy is running out of time to find a new heart, thank you.”

A candlelight vigil is held outside South Shields Town Hall for Carter Cookson.

The campaign has also been backed by Sunderland AFC.

For more information, visit Find A Heart for Carter on Facebook and Tweet #FindAHeartForCarter to show your support.

Baby Carter in hospital.