Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Tyneside Council have branded the latest round of bin strike action ‘completely unjustified’.

The council confirmed on Friday that workers would again be on strike next week, leaving thousands of householders across the borough facing up to yet more disruption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The strike is said to be over a bullying culture in the workplace, something the council denies, following an independent investigation.

Both grey household and blue recycling bin collections will halt next week. Photo: South Tyneside Council.

Speaking in relation to the latest announcement, Jonathan Tew, Chief Executive of South Tyneside Council said: “I know that this will be another blow for the people of South Tyneside.

“It is completely unreasonable not to at least provide the service with a period of normality and stability so that the jointly developed action plan can be implemented, before proposing any further action short of strike, or future strike dates.

“We continue to do everything within our power to avoid strike action, but without any communication from GMB as to their reasons for taking further industrial action, it is proving impossible to resolve this dispute through the usual channels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have worked tirelessly to engage with and listen to the concerns of the workforce.

“I’m sorry that our residents and businesses have had to endure this ongoing action despite all efforts being made by the Council to bring it to an end.”

The next planned strike action, according to the council, is dated from May 1 to 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Wright, Director of Place and Communities at South Tyneside Council said: “To be clear we have thoroughly investigated the concerns raised, internally and independently following HR processes, and there are no grounds for a change in operational management. The strike is completely unjustified.

“We have been understanding throughout the first six months of Industrial Action trying to seek common ground to end this dispute for the people of South Tyneside who have shown remarkable patience.

“Three weeks ago, Trade Union representatives gave us assurances that there would be no further strike action, so that we could deliver the action plan, support the workforce, and get back to delivering an effective and efficient bin collection service.

“We understand how frustrating and challenging the situation is for all our residents and thank everyone for their patience and understanding. We continue to work extremely hard to mitigate the impact of the strikes as much as we can.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response, the GMB union issued the following statement: “As we were unable to resolve the ongoing dispute with South Tyneside Council over the last 6 months, the GMB are legally obliged to re-ballot our members, to continue to make the dispute lawful. We have recently done that and our members have voted 96% in favour of further strike action, which we notified the Council almost 2 weeks ago.

“Whilst we acknowledge the joint working that has been taking place to address the many areas of mismanagement in the service, we were unable to resolve the main area of the dispute relating to the allegations of bullying and the culture that exists in the service.

“There was absolutely no agreement with the unions from our meeting on 4 April to halt any further industrial action, this position was clearly communicated to the Chief Executive on 5 April, so we fundamentally disagree with the Councils statement on this matter.