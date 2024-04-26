South Tyneside set for more bin strikes - and it could last another SIX months

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Tyneside is set to again be hit by a fresh set of bin collection strikes - and it could last another six months.

Residents have been forced to deal with wave after wave of strike action, meaning bins across the region have gone uncollected for weeks on end. That all seemed to be at an end when the unions and the council got around the table to iron out their issues.

However, South Tyneside Council have confirmed in a statement, that new action has been announced by the unions.

Although, the council have taken the chance to further criticise the unions for reneging on an agreement NOT to go on strike again until an action plan had been given time to work. They state that agreement has only been in place since the start of April.

The council claim they are in the dark about the reasons why workers will again down tools - but claim strike action could continue for six months. They also claim to have worked to ‘avoid another strike, to minimise disruption to residents’.

The next planned strike action, according to the council, is dated from May 1 to 14.

A full bin waiting to be emptied on South Tyneside as collections are once again disrupted by strike action.

The statement, confirming the action reads: “South Tyneside Council has expressed its acute frustration and disappointment after bin crews voted to take a further six months of industrial action that will continue to disrupt waste collections across South Tyneside.

“The GMB union has notified the council of its intention to undertake further strike action 1 - 14 May 2024 inclusive. This is despite positive ACAS talks last month and a detailed action plan being agreed by all trade unions and the workforce to move forward.

“This also comes after explicit agreement by the Unions on 4th April 2024 not to strike further until the action plan is given time to succeed.

“There has been a lack of explanation or meaningful communication from GMB as to their reasons why the situation has changed since the turn of the month. Despite continued and reasonable efforts by the council to understand their position and their reasons for their about-turn, GMB have simply advised that industrial action will be taken unless managers are removed, despite GMB recognising that the council cannot under employment law and will not arbitrarily remove people.

“The council has delayed confirming next week’s strike action until now as it sought to work to avoid another strike, to minimise disruption to residents and was awaiting a response from GMB before being able to communicate with any certainty.

“The council has shown its commitment to resolving matters and is already implementing the agreed action plan despite GMB re-balloting members. Delivery of this plan will see a range of improvements in response to feedback from the workforce, better supporting them in their roles and providing a comprehensive reset of the service for residents. This will include investment in the balancing of bin rounds; renewal and upgrading of equipment; and stronger engagement, communication and behaviour protocols put into place.”

Independent investigation findings

Rumours have been rife as to the reasons for the strike action - but the council has moved to quash all of the talk, by stating, in their statement, strikes are happening despite there being no evidence of ‘bullying or harassment in the workforce’, as declared by an independent investigation.

The statement continues: “An independent investigation into a collective grievance submitted last year has now concluded. The confidential findings, which have been presented to all parties have not been challenged. The HR process in respect of the collective grievance has been complete for a number of months.

“The council has made a concerted effort to resolve the dispute through extensive engagement with teams, listening and acting upon concerns, including spending time out on the rounds with some crews, talking directly to them about rounds and hearing first hand some of the day-to-day challenges they face in delivering the service.

“The balancing of rounds was a fundamental ask of the waste crews that the Council has been keen to progress. A period of stability is now needed to undertake full route optimisation work as requested by the workforce.”

‘Industrial action continues despite no evidence of bullying’

Adding some detail about the review of service and practise, the statement continues: “In addition to ongoing dialogue, the Council invited a Local Government Association/ Association for Public Service Excellence (LGA/APSE) Peer Review team in to evaluate Waste Services. The peer review was not an inspection and was a constructive exercise intended to complement the ongoing dialogue with Trade Unions, management and the workforce and provide an understanding for all parties on how other councils operate and share best practice.

“The peer team found a committed workforce across all areas of the service. The findings of the LGA/APSE Peer review have been shared with all parties and a full report will be published in due course.

“Industrial action continues despite no evidence of bullying and harassment of the workforce by management. The workforce has made no requests for significant changes to terms and conditions. There are no reasonable grounds for further industrial action or strikes. The workforce is wishing to effect a change in management which is unsupported and unjustified having thoroughly investigated workforce concerns.

“Operatives continue to take action on non-strike days which is contributing to some bins not being collected on residents' scheduled collection days - or at all, due to crews not completing their rounds within the week.

“In order to ensure that all areas are treated fairly, a rolling programme of collections is in place which are behind any normal schedule. Residents are advised to present all bins and leave them out until one is collected.”

Council action - impact on elections and skip services

As part of ongoing attempts to mitigate the impact of the strike skips have already been reinstated across the borough.

They are available every day 9am – 3pm until Sunday May 5. For full details of locations visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk

The strike action in May also coincides with Local Government, Mayoral and Police Crime Commissioner elections across the borough and regionally.

Jonathan Tew, also South Tyneside Council’s Returning Officer, said: “I want to reassure everyone that despite action coinciding with election day we are working with the Unions, our police and regional colleagues to ensure the safe delivery of the election. It is important that everyone gets the chance to cast their vote at the ballot box and this will not be impacted by strike action or associated protests.”