Conservative MP Sir David Amess dies after being stabbed at constituency surgery

Sir David Amess, inset, who died on Friday, October 15 after being stabbed. Flags at Downing Street have been lowered to half mast.

The 69-year-old MP, who has served since 1983, was fatally injured at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex midday on Friday, October 15.

Witnesses described the scene as “very distressing”.

In a statement released on Friday afternoon, Essex Police said: “A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed in Leigh-on-Sea.

“We were called to an address in Eastwood Road North shortly after 12.05pm today.

“We attended and found a man injured. He was treated by emergency services but, sadly, died at the scene.

“A 25 year-old man was quickly arrested after officers arrived at the scene on suspicion of murder and a knife was recovered.

“He is currently in custody. We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.”

Armed police officers outside the Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, Leigh-on-Sea, Essex. Picture: PA.

Aerial footage showed multiple police officers outside the church and an air ambulance at the scene.

A large cordon extended down Eastwood Road, with members of the public gathering behind it, and multiple side streets closed off.

Flags have been lowered to half mast outside Parliament.

‘A father, a husband, a respected colleague’

Conservative MP David Amess with his pugs, Lily and Boat. Picture: PA.

As news of the incident broke on Friday afternoon, colleagues and other pubic figures took to social media to express their condolences and shock at Sir David’s death.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak tweeted: “The worst aspect of violence is its inhumanity. It steals joy from the world and can take from us that which we love the most.

“Today it took a father, a husband, and a respected colleague. All my thoughts and prayers are with Sir David’s loved ones.”

Dominic Raab, Deputy Prime Minister, paid tribute to Sir David’s big heard and generosity of spirit, saying: “Heartbroken that we have lost Sir David Amess MP.”

Emergency services at the scene near the Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, where Conservative MP Sir David Amess has reportedly been stabbed. Picture: PA/Nick Ansell.

Former Prime Minister David Cameron added: “This is the most devastating, horrific & tragic news.

“David Amess was a kind & thoroughly decent man – & he was the most committed MP you could ever hope to meet.

“Words cannot adequately express the horror of what has happened today. Right now, my heart goes out to David’s family.”

‘Public life must be safe for those we ask to serve in our democracy’

The Jox Cox Foundation, which was set up following the murder of Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox in 2016, also issued a statement in the wake of Sir David’s death on Friday afternoon.

In it, the organisation called for a future where no politician is subject to violence.

Conservative MP David Amess had served constituents since 1983. Picture: PA.

"All elected representatives deserve to be safe, and to be treated with respect,” the statement said.

"Violence and abuse against them is utterly unacceptable. It endangers people and their families and it endangers democratic life.”

The statement also included a message from the Rt. Hon Jacqui Smith, chairwoman of the Jo Cox Foundation and former Labour MP, who described Sir David as “dedicated” and “generous”.

She said: “This is a tragic loss for those who knew and loved Sir David – my heart goes out to them. I knew him as a dedicated and generous colleague in Parliament.

"Public life must be safe for those we ask to serve in our democracy – that is a responsibility for us all.”

Brendan Cox, widower of Labour MP Jo Cox, wrote on Twitter: “This brings everything back.

“The pain, the loss, but also how much love the public gave us following the loss of Jo.

“I hope we can do the same for David now.”

