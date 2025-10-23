‘Cornerstone of a neighbourhood’ - Newly refurbished South Shields Post Office is officially opened
Carden Avenue Post Office, in South Shields, has been officially reopened to members of the public following a spate of refurbishment work to improve the services that it offers.
Having closed in September, the site has seen extensive building work and refurbishment of the counters at the shop.
As a result of the work, the site has now changed to become one of the Post Office’s ‘Main Style branches’ that offer additional services to its customers.
It means that the local community now has access to things such as vehicle tax renewal and foreign currency exchange.
The Carden Avenue branch was officially reopened by Councillor Jay Potts, the Mayor of South Tyneside, alongside Audrey Huntley, the Mayoress.
Speaking at the official reopening, the Mayor said: “As many of you know, this branch has undergone a significant refurbishment over the past few weeks.
“The improvements made are not just cosmetic but represent a renewed commitment to provide modern, accessible and expanded services to the people of this area.
“I want to thank the Post Office team, including Lynne Archbold, Gail Burnett, and Alan Tulloch for their dedication to ensuring this transition was smooth and safe for everybody - their efforts reflect the values we hold dear in South Tyneside.
“The Post Office has always been not just a place to send letters or pick up a stamp, it is the cornerstone of a neighbourhood - a place where people connect with services they need and where community thrives.”
For more information about Post Office services, visit: https://www.postoffice.co.uk/.