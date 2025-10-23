A newly refurbished Post Office has been officially opened.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carden Avenue Post Office, in South Shields, has been officially reopened to members of the public following a spate of refurbishment work to improve the services that it offers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result of the work, the site has now changed to become one of the Post Office’s ‘Main Style branches’ that offer additional services to its customers.

Cllr Jay Potts, the Mayor of South Tyneside, has officially reopened the Carden Avenue Post Office, in South Shields. | National World

It means that the local community now has access to things such as vehicle tax renewal and foreign currency exchange.

The Carden Avenue branch was officially reopened by Councillor Jay Potts, the Mayor of South Tyneside, alongside Audrey Huntley, the Mayoress.

Harinder Singh, known to locals as Paul, with Cllr Jay Potts and Audrey Huntley, the Mayor and Mayoress of South Tyneside. | National World

Speaking at the official reopening, the Mayor said: “As many of you know, this branch has undergone a significant refurbishment over the past few weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The improvements made are not just cosmetic but represent a renewed commitment to provide modern, accessible and expanded services to the people of this area.

The team at the Carden Avenue Post Office, in South Shields, with the Mayor and Mayoress of South Tyneside. | National World

“I want to thank the Post Office team, including Lynne Archbold, Gail Burnett, and Alan Tulloch for their dedication to ensuring this transition was smooth and safe for everybody - their efforts reflect the values we hold dear in South Tyneside.

“The Post Office has always been not just a place to send letters or pick up a stamp, it is the cornerstone of a neighbourhood - a place where people connect with services they need and where community thrives.”

For more information about Post Office services, visit: https://www.postoffice.co.uk/.