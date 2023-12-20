South Tyneside Council has confirmed there will be no bin collections in the borough between Christmas and New Year as strike action is confirmed.

Residents are being advised there will be no bin collections across South Tyneside between Christmas and New Year.

It is due to ongoing industrial action by South Tyneside Council's refuse collectors.

The strike action will run from Wednesday, December 27, until Saturday, December 30, inclusive - with action short of strike ongoing since November.

South Tyneside Council has confirmed that all bin collections will be affected and residents should not put their bins out during the four days between Christmas and New Year.

There will be no bin collections in South Tyneside over Christmas due to ongoing strike action. Photo: South Tyneside Council.

The local authority has stated that very avenue has been explored to provide an alternative service but due to the holiday period, it has been unable to do so.

A spokesperson for South Tyneside Council commented: “We understand that any disruption to waste and recycling services is difficult for both residents and businesses and we appreciate how frustrating and inconvenient it is particularly at this time of year.

"It is unfair that residents continue to suffer.

“We have investigated all options to provide a service as union members enter a second round of full-scale industrial action.

"Unfortunately, we are bound by the strict parameters set out by industrial action legislation, and we will not be able to empty bins until service resumes from Tuesday, January 2.

“We are also doing all we can to minimise the impact of ongoing industrial action as operatives continue to work short of strike.”

South Tyneside's Recycling Village will remain open every day, except Christmas Day, with additional slots for members of the public being made available.

The Council has stated that engagement was planned with ACAS for early December but was abandoned by the GMB and Unite unions.

The local authority has stated it remains committed to resolving matters through ongoing dialogue, mediation and conciliation with the lines of communication kept open.

The Council's spokesperson added: “Residents will continue to feel the impact of action short of strike well into the New Year.