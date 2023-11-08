South Tyneside Council warns residents of no bin collections due to strike action

South Tyneside residents are warned there will be no bin collections due to strike action.

Households and businesses in South Tyneside are advised there will be no bin collections during the planned period of industrial action by refuse collectors next week.

The services impacted include the collection of grey household refuse bins, blue recycling bins, green garden waste bins and trade waste.

Residents should not put their bins out during the four days of strike action.

The dispute relates to operational issues raised by refuse staff earlier this year, with an independent investigation underway after it was launched in September.

South Tyneside residents and businesses are warned that there will be no bin collections during a period of strike action next week. Photo: South Tyneside Council.

Despite the ongoing investigation, South Tyneside Council has stated it is committed to resolving the dispute and discussions with the trade unions are continuing.

A South Tyneside Council spokesperson said: “We understand that any disruption to waste and recycling services is difficult for both residents and businesses.

“We always work with Trade Unions when specific issues are raised.

“Though we are disappointed they are planning to take this course of action before the outcome of the independent investigation, we remain committed to resolving the dispute through ongoing dialogue, mediation and conciliation.

"These discussions continue.

“Meanwhile, we are preparing for industrial action by Trade Union members.

“We have undertaken a thorough review of the service and unfortunately due to the proportion of the workforce expected to strike and the scale of disruption caused, we will not be able to empty bins until after the industrial action has ended, with bin collections resuming as normal from Tuesday, November 21.

“We appeal for patience during this time and politely ask that in preparation residents reduce their waste as much as they can and continue to recycle responsibly.”

In the days leading up to the strike, and in the weeks after, South Tyneside residents and businesses should continue to put their bins out as normal.

The Council has confirmed that the Recycling Village will remain open throughout the period of industrial action, with additional booking slots being made available to residents.

The Recycling Village will be open every day from 9am to 6pm and a slot can be booked at: www.southtyneside.gov.uk/recyclingvillage.