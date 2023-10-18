Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A suicidal driver has been spared jail for refusing to be booze tested after crashing while on his way to death leap off cliffs in South Tyneside.

Serial drink driver Kevin Jackson, 43, escaped with a 12-week suspended prison term – and a 48-month roads’ ban.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police found him lying injured on the Coast Road at South Shields, close to the Bamburgh pub, after being thrown from his motor in a two-car smash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They also spotted a partly drunk bottle of wine on the passenger seat of his Vauxhall Astra on Wednesday, September 6 – and he smelled of alcohol.

But at hospital, Jackson, of Gilliland Crescent, Birtley, Gateshead, refused a lawful request to provide a sample of blood to test his intake level.

To compound matters, borough magistrates heard he had never held a driving licence and had been convicted of driving with excess alcohol five times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

His most recent were in 2014 and 2020, the last leading to a three-year disqualification.

They warned the jobless engineer he faced up to 26 weeks behind bars for his latest offences.

But they backtracked from imposing custody, informing the dad-of-three it would cause his family too great a hardship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Emma O’Hegarty said: “An officer was on duty when he received a report of a two-car road traffic collision.

“He noticed a black Vauxhall Astra with front end damage in the middle of the road and a parked VW which appeared to have crashed.

“A man was lying there. A witness identified him as being the driver and said there was a bottle of wine in the middle of the passenger seat.

“The officer could smell intoxicants. The defendant was arrested and cautioned and taken to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A doctor agreed that the drink drive procedure could be done, but the defendant refused to provide a sample of blood for analysis.”

Jackson, who has 17 previous convictions, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

Defending himself, he said: “It was my mental health that day. My dog of 18 years had been put down.

“My mental health was through the roof. I drove to South Shields to jump off cliffs that day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve been left with nothing but regret since that day for getting behind the wheel.

“I wasn’t highly intoxicated, there was two-thirds of a bottle left on the seat.

“The witness said I was slurring my words, but I had a big head injury. My head almost went through the windscreen.

“I’m scared of needles. I said I would take a breathalyser.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magistrates suspended Jackson’s prison term for failing to provide for 18 months and imposed no separate penalty for the two other offences.