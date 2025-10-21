A careless South Tyneside motorist left a biker with a broken leg when she cut across his path while turning right - causing him to slam into her car.

In CCTV footage shown to a court, Shauna Hunter’s Mercedes could be seen moving across Station Road, at East Boldon, towards an adjoining street.

But Hunter, 33, of Kipling Avenue, West Boldon, suffered a “momentary lapse of concentration” and did not spot the motorcyclist on Thursday, March 6.

He was left with a fractured femur and a possible broken wrist after striking the front of her vehicle, prosecutor Ruth Forster told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Hunter’s solicitor said she had suffered remorse “in the most powerful way imaginable” for her role in the accident.

Hunter, who has no previous convictions, has now been banned from driving for a year after pleading guilty to a charge of causing serious injury by careless or inconsiderate driving.

Mrs Forster said: “Ms Hunter was driving along the road and was about to make a right turn.

“She makes the turn and cut the corner a little as a motorcyclist has come the other way, and they have collided.

“He suffered a fractured femur and a suspected fracture to a wrist. She immediately got out to assist.

“I don’t have any further medical evidence about the injured party. I understand he was not insured for the motorbike.

“I can confirm that Ms Hunter was insured and has a clean driving licence. This is a lady who has never been before the court before.

“She has expressed extreme remorse about the incident from the start.

“The standard of her driving was just over the threshold for carelessness. It was a momentary lapse of concentration.”

Geoffrey Forrester, defending, told magistrates: “I agree with everything that has been said.

“If anybody has demonstrated remorse in the most powerful way imaginable, it is this defendant.

“I would fully invite you to take the view that she does not need, and the community doesn’t need, her to be involved with the Probation Service.

“When this case is done it will be a weight off her.”

As well as the driving ban, magistrates fined Hunter £750, with a £300 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

They told her the offence was aggravated by being against what they said was a “vulnerable road user”.