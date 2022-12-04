12 people given jail sentences for offences in and around South Tyneside in November

November was a busy month for the courts.
Here are 12 people jailed or given suspended sentences for offences in and arund South Tyneside last month.
They all pleaded guilty at Newcastle Crown Court, unless otherwise stated.
1. Emma Brown
Brown, 36, of Girtin Road, South Shields, admitted taking banned items into prison. Mr Recorder Guiliani sentenced her to 18 months behind bars, suspended for 18 months with a rehabilitation requirement
2. Ryan Stoker
Stoker, of Brockley Street, Sunderland, admitted two charges of fraud by false representation and was sentenced to two years imprisonment, suspended for two years, with an order to pay the victim £200 compensation
3. Daren Walker
Walker, 33, of Forth Court, South Shields, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a class B drug with the intent to supply to others and was handed a 12-month sentence, suspended for 18 months
4. Scott Wilson
Wilson, 32, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to two charges of burglary and asked for a further three house break-ins to be taken into consideration. Mr Recorder Jason Pitter KC sentenced Wilson to two years behind bars and activated a 12 week suspended sentence
