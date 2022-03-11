Composite

Attempted murder, aggravated burglary and harassment - 15 criminals jailed for offences in South Tyneside

The courts have been busy in the first weeks of 2022.

By Kevin Clark
Friday, 11th March 2022, 4:55 am

Here are 15 people jailed for offences in and around South Tyneside during January and February.

They all appeared at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.

1. Terry Freel

Freel, 36, of Beach Road, South Shields, admitted possessing a bladed article in a public place and was sentenced to six months behind bars

2. Gary Turbitt

Turbitt, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 26 weeks at South Tyneside Magistrates Court. He had initially denied a charge of harassment and his trial was part-heard when he changed his plea to guilty

3. Dylan Thompson

Thompson, 34, of Anderson Street, South Shields, admitted assault, theft, a public order offence, attempted criminal damage and possession of cannabis. He was jailed for a total of 22 weeks

4. Daniel Sullivan

Sullivan, 32, of no fixed address, was found guilty of aggravated burglary, wounding with intent and possessing a firearm with intent following a trial and pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm and ammunition while prohibited. He was jailed for 14 years with a two-year extended lience

