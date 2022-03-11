Attempted murder, aggravated burglary and harassment - 15 criminals jailed for offences in South Tyneside

Here are 15 people jailed for offences in and around South Tyneside during January and February.

They all appeared at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.

1. Terry Freel Freel, 36, of Beach Road, South Shields, admitted possessing a bladed article in a public place and was sentenced to six months behind bars Photo: NOP Photo Sales

2. Gary Turbitt Turbitt, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 26 weeks at South Tyneside Magistrates Court. He had initially denied a charge of harassment and his trial was part-heard when he changed his plea to guilty Photo: NOP Photo Sales

3. Dylan Thompson Thompson, 34, of Anderson Street, South Shields, admitted assault, theft, a public order offence, attempted criminal damage and possession of cannabis. He was jailed for a total of 22 weeks Photo: NOP Photo Sales

4. Daniel Sullivan Sullivan, 32, of no fixed address, was found guilty of aggravated burglary, wounding with intent and possessing a firearm with intent following a trial and pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm and ammunition while prohibited. He was jailed for 14 years with a two-year extended lience Photo: NOP Photo Sales